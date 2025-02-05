Lightning Snap Senators’ 5-Game Win Streak

Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Ottawa Senators at the Amalie Arena on Tuesday. The 4-3 victory snapped the Senators’ five-game win streak and spoiled the return of goalkeeper Linus Ullmark after a back injury in December.

Last time the teams faced each other was April 11, 2024, when the Senators outscored the Bolts 3-2. But Tuesday night was not the same story.

Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel broke a 2-2 tie just 1:56 into the third period, claiming the lead for the Bolts (28-20-4). The shot went over Ullmark’s glove and into the net.

Oh that was pretty 👏 pic.twitter.com/pZiipeVYMt — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 5, 2025

The goal by Hagel set up a momentum shift for the Bolts. A wrist shot into the empty net with 1:35 left in the third period by defenseman Ryan McDonagh increased the Lightning’s lead by two.

A tip-in shot 1:44 into the second period by center Luke Glendening also added to the Lightning ledger. Right wing Nikita Kucherov followed at 7:38 with a slap shot.

Senators’ Fight

The Senators (29-21-4) fought back.

Ottawa scored first thanks to a wrist shot by right wing Michael Amadio. The goal at 14:09 in the first period happened during the Senators’ first power play of the night.

Ottawa right wing Claude Giroux then tied the game, 2-2, 9:30 into the second period.

However, the Senators took too much time to respond and fight back after the Bolts’ two goals in the third period. Right wing Drake Batherson scored with just under two minutes left in the game (1:20), but it was not enough to retake the lead.

The Lightning win marks just the fourth time in 26 games that the Senators lost after leading first.

Next Up

Tampa Bay and Ottawa will face off again Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Playing at home, the Bolts will have the advantage as they defend the ice and work toward another victory.