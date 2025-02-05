SEC Women’s Basketball Staying Strong At Top

Share Facebook

Women’s basketball in the Southeastern Conference continues to be a highlight with two league teams in the top 5 and multiple scoring records broken this week.

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks continue to dominate the SEC Southeastern Conference, while the three-way tie for second between the LSU Tigers, the Texas Longhorns and the Kentucky Wildcats remains.

Florida Breaks Record

On Monday, Florida dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 30-point win. Returning from a four-game losing streak, freshman Me’Arah O’Neal led the Gators with 19 points to set a career high.

The 108-78 win set a record for the highest-scoring SEC game in the program’s history. Florida shot for 56.6% from the field (43 of 76) and completed 13 of 22 3-pointers (59.1%), a season high.

Longhorns Sixth-Straight Win

Texas is tied for second in the SEC with LSU, both teams holding a conference record of 8-1 and an overall record of 22-2. Over the weekend, the Longhorns pounded the rival Texas A&M Aggies (3-6, 10-11 overall), 11th in the SEC. The Longhorns won 70-50 to stretch their six game-win streak. Texas was led by Madison Booker, with 17 points and career-high 13 rebounds. The Longhorns play No. 24 Vanderbilt on Thursday at home and their second game against the Gamecocks is on Sunday at home.

Players Of Week

Kentucky senior Georgia Amoore was named the SEC Player of the Week. The honor follows the Wildcat’s victory against the Oklahoma Sooners in which Amoore scored 43 points to tie the school record set in 2013.

The SEC also named Mikayla Blakes of the Vanderbilt Commodores as the Freshman of the Week. The true freshman set the NCAA freshman single-game scoring record against the Gators in the 99-86 when she scored 53 points.

Thursday Slate

The Gamecocks will play the Georgia Bulldogs (9-14, 1-8 SEC) at 6 p.m. Florida will host Alabama (18-5, 5-4) at 7 p.m. LSU plays the Missouri Tigers (12-12, 1-8) at 7:30 p.m. The Ole Miss Rebels (15-6, 6-3) play the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5) at 7:30 p.m. And, the Lognhorns play the Vanderbilt Commodores (18-5 overall, 5-4) at 9 p.m.