Santa Fe Has Packed Saturday

Santa Fe athletics teams have six total games on Saturday across baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Busy week for the Saints❗#SicEmSaints pic.twitter.com/qKQej7yzqn
— Santa Fe Saints (@santafesaints) February 3, 2025
Basketball
Santa Fe men’s and women’s basketball play at home against the Daytona State on Saturday.
The women’s basketball team will try to break its eight-game losing streak. The team’s last victory was nearly two months ago, a 67-64 win against Hillsborough Community College on Dec. 16.
The Saints are 1-1 in two meetings with Daytona State this season. Their last meeting was a narrow 72-71 victory for the Falcons.
The Daytona State men’s basketball team is No. 4 in the NJCAA Division 1 rankings. The Falcons dominated Santa Fe 105-76 when they played in Daytona in January.
Fortunately for the Saints, they’re playing at home this weekend. The men’s basketball team has a 7-3 record in Gainesville this season compared to 1-8 in away games.
Women’s basketball starts at 2:00 p.m., and men’s basketball starts at 4:00 p.m.
Softball
Santa Fe softball has a double-header in Tallahassee against the Tallahassee State College Eagles.
The Saints started the season ranked No. 20. They lost their first three games but have since won five games in a row.
In its last game, it swept a double-header against Florida State College at Jacksonville on Feb. 6 with the help of a no-hitter pitched by Sophomore Ryleigh Bauer.
Santa Fe was 3-1 against Tallahassee State last season.
The first game is at 1:00 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
No no for #15 #SicEmSaints pic.twitter.com/SO07A2hEyj
— Santa Fe Saints Softball (@sfsaintssb) February 6, 2025
Baseball
Santa Fe baseball has a double-header against South Florida State College Panthers in Avon Park.
The Saints completed a double-header against the Panthers last weekend. South Florida State won the first game 7-3 in seven innings, and Santa Fe won the following game 19-0 in five innings.
The first game of the double-header is at noon with the second game scheduled for 3:00 p.m.