Santa Fe Has Packed Saturday

Santa Fe athletics teams have six total games on Saturday across baseball, softball and men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Basketball

Santa Fe men’s and women’s basketball play at home against the Daytona State on Saturday.

The women’s basketball team will try to break its eight-game losing streak. The team’s last victory was nearly two months ago, a 67-64 win against Hillsborough Community College on Dec. 16.

The Saints are 1-1 in two meetings with Daytona State this season. Their last meeting was a narrow 72-71 victory for the Falcons.

The Daytona State men’s basketball team is No. 4 in the NJCAA Division 1 rankings. The Falcons dominated Santa Fe 105-76 when they played in Daytona in January.

Fortunately for the Saints, they’re playing at home this weekend. The men’s basketball team has a 7-3 record in Gainesville this season compared to 1-8 in away games.

Women’s basketball starts at 2:00 p.m., and men’s basketball starts at 4:00 p.m.

Softball

Santa Fe softball has a double-header in Tallahassee against the Tallahassee State College Eagles.

The Saints started the season ranked No. 20. They lost their first three games but have since won five games in a row.

In its last game, it swept a double-header against Florida State College at Jacksonville on Feb. 6 with the help of a no-hitter pitched by Sophomore Ryleigh Bauer.

Santa Fe was 3-1 against Tallahassee State last season.

The first game is at 1:00 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Baseball

Santa Fe baseball has a double-header against South Florida State College Panthers in Avon Park.

The Saints completed a double-header against the Panthers last weekend. South Florida State won the first game 7-3 in seven innings, and Santa Fe won the following game 19-0 in five innings.

The first game of the double-header is at noon with the second game scheduled for 3:00 p.m.