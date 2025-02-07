UF Athletes Outperformed SEC Schools Academically

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida athletes outperformed their fellow SEC athletes in the fall academic honor roll, bolstering 80 football players, the most ever by UF or any SEC program.

Gator Athlete in the Classroom

College athletes must meet certain academic standards just like all other students. The NCAA requires athletes to have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.3 to be eligible to play. Gator athletes shine in class, which is reflected by their SEC-high 137 athletes on the academic honor roll. South Carolina and Missouri followed with 127 and 108 athletes, respectively.

Academic Honor Roll

The 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades that students earned throughout the 2024 spring, summer, and fall semesters. To be eligible for this honor, athletes must fulfill a few different requirements. The NCAA requires athletes to have a minimum 3.0 GPA and complete 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution. Additionally, they must be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if not a scholarship-bearing athlete while being a member of the varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Where Did Gator Athletes Rank

About 58% of athletes on the honor roll played football. Women’s cross country and Gator volleyball both finished top 15 for their respective sports with nine and 12. The soccer team tied its record with 24 players making the academic honor roll. Finally, four Gators had a perfect 4.0 GPA: Orlando Cicilioni, Eoin McNally, Taylor Parks and Justin Pelic.