Saturday Spotlight: Must-Watch SEC Basketball Games

The SEC basketball season keeps heating up. This Saturday promises to deliver some thrilling matchups that could shape the conference standings. Powerhouse teams look to establish themselves in the rankings, meanwhile up-and-coming squads look to wreak havoc.

Here’s a look at key SEC basketball games to watch this Saturday:

No.1 Auburn host No.6 Florida

The Florida Gators (19-3, 6-3 SEC) will face the No. 1 team in the nation, the Auburn Tigers, who remain undefeated in conference play (21-1, 9-0 SEC). The Gators have struggled to be consistent this season, meanwhile the Tigers are riding a 14-win winning streak. The teams are similar statistically, so expect a back-and-forth game where both will look to capitalize on their strengths.

Key Players to Watch: Florida’s senior guard, Walter Clayton Jr., is set to return to action after missing UF’s last game against Vanderbilt due to an ankle sprain. Meanwhile for Auburn, senior forward Johni Broome, who leads the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists per game, looks to continue a great season.

No.4 Tennessee visits Oklahoma

The Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) look to win their third straight game when they travel to Norman, Oklahoma, to play the Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC). The Volunteers are coming from a 85-81 victory against the Missouri Tigers. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC, scoring an average of 79.7 points and shooting 48.3% from the field.

Key Players to Watch: Tennessee’s Igor Milicic Jr. is coming off a 21-point performance against Missouri, leading the team in rebounds (8.2 RPG). Oklahoma senior Jalon Moore is averaging 18.6 points per game and 5.5 rebounds in the last 10 games.

No. 10 Texas A&M vs No.15 Missouri

The Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) will host the Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) in a top-15 matchup. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 13.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Missouri is undefeated at home this season (15-0). However, the Tigers dropped a close game against the Volunteers.

Key Players to Watch: Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in scoring (15.1 PPG) while shooting 35.1% from the three-point line. Mizzou senior Tamar Bates leads the team in points (13.9) and field goal percentage (52%). In his last appearance, he scored 22 points.

Arkansas host No.3 Alabama

The Razorbacks (14-8, 3-6 SEC) are coming off a 78-70 win against Texas. Meanwhile, Alabama (19-3, 8-1 SEC) has gone 8-1 against SEC opponents this season. Alabama averages 21.5 more points per game (90.2) than Arkansas gives up (68.7).

Key Players to Watch: Alabama junior forward Adou Thiero is shooting 52.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games. Mark Sears is scoring 18.1PPG and averaging 3.1RPG for the Crimson Tide.