No. 2 Gators Softball Crushes Illinois State, 10-2

The No.2 Florida Gators softball team crushed Illinois State Friday night. Beating the Redbirds 10-2 in six innings and making it the second straight game to open the season for Florida where it has run-ruled the opponent.

Florida jumped on the board early in the second inning and never looked back on first day of the USF-Rawlings Invitational in Tampa.

The Gators are doing what they should be doing against inferior opponents. Building a lead and keeping their foot on the gas to never give the opposition any chance of mounting a comeback.

Key Takeaways

Florida’s Outfield Stays Hot

The dynamic combination of senior outfielders Kendra Falby and Korbe Otis, paired with freshman Taylor Shumaker, has paid off so far this season. The trio is now 8-for-17 with two home runs and eight runs batted in.

Friday it was Otis once again stealing the show. She went 2-for-3 with two more RBIs and two walks. The senior couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the year.

Ava Brown, Ladies and Gentlemen!

The sophomore from Montgomery, Texas, delivered in the circle. Ava Brown got her first start and dealt like an ace. She tossed four shutout innings and struck out a career high six before Illinois State (1-3) finally got to her in the fifth inning. But other than that, it was a stellar first outing.

T5 | Ava Brown notches 6 Ks, a new career high 🔥#GoGators | @avajbrownn pic.twitter.com/E95azRGTsX — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 8, 2025

Brown finished going four innings with six strikeouts, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks.

Up Next

The Gators will look to keep the good times rolling into Saturday with a split doubleheader. At 12:30 p.m. (98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF at 12:10), Florida will take on Delaware, which shocked No. 22 Michigan on Friday afternoon, beating the Wolverines 8-2.

Following the conclusion of that one, they’ll turn around to play Michigan at 3 p.m. (98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).