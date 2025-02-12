Florida Lacrosse Players Earn Player of Week

Share Facebook

Florida lacrosse junior defender Theresa Bragg earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and graduate student goalkeeper Georgia Hoey received Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week.

Both players contributed to a 12-11 win for No. 5 Florida against No. 11 Johns Hopkins on Friday and a 18-5 win against Kennesaw State on Sunday.

Time To Bragg

Bragg started all 23 games of Florida’s 2024 season and received All-ACC second team honors. However, this is the first time Bragg’s has earned a defense-focused award.

In UF’s first two games, Bragg’s had seven ground balls and six forced turnovers. She’s tied for the most combined ground balls and turnovers in the first two games of a season in UF history.

Defending the Goal

The graduate student goaltender played at UConn before transferring to UF before last season. In 2024, she was a two-time AAC Goalkeeper of the Week. She holds a 13-0 record in her time with Florida lacrosse.

Hoey has totaled 15 saves so far this season, good for third in the country. She had a career-high of 10 saves against John Hopkins.