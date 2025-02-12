Gators Athletics Gears Up for Busy Weekend

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators have a packed weekend. With a total of 17 athletic events this weekend, Gator fans will have their eyes glued to the scoreboards.

Friday

Florida is hosting four of its five Friday events in Gainesville, Florida. Softball will have a doubleheader in the second day of the Bubly Invitational. Over the course of the four-day tournament, the team will host No. 14 Duke, Providence, Boston College and Binghamton. The Gators start at 4:30 p.m. with a game against Providence. Then the team is set to play No. 14 Duke at 7 p.m.

Across the road, the No. 10 Florida Gators baseball will host the unranked Air Force Falcons at 6:30 p.m. The game will kick off the three-game series between the teams over the weekend. At the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, No. 3 Florida gymnastics will host No. 12 Auburn at 8:15 p.m after its second loss of the season against Arkansas 197.175-196.625 on Friday. Additionally, Gators track and field travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the first day the Tyson Invitational.

Saturday

Gator’s men’s golf will host nine colleges in the two-day Gators Invitational starting on Saturday. Teams will play 36 holes with the first round beginning at 7:45 a.m.

Gators Softball faces Boston College for the second time during the Bubly Invitational at 11:30 a.m. (the two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday). Then, at 2 p.m, the team will host Binghamton.

At noon, Gator’s men’s tennis will play against University of North Florida a day earlier than planned after its match was moved up from Sunday due to weather concerns. Florida lacrosse, coming off a home win against Kennesaw State University, will host North Carolina. Gator’s baseball will launch into day two of its series against the Air Force at 4 p.m. Finally, men’s basketball will close out the day with a game against South Carolina. The team hopes to continue to dominate on the court after upsetting No. 1 Auburn, the first time its clinched a road victory against the No. 1 team in the nation in more than a century.

Sunday

To close off the busy weekend, men’s golf will conclude the Gators Invitational with 18 holes beginning at 8 a.m. Gator’s baseball will play its final game against the Air Force at 12 p.m. Florida softball will meet No. 14 Duke again at 1 p.m. Women’s basketball will end UF’s busy weekend. The team will return from its road game against No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday to play Mississippi State.