Search To Replace Legend: Florida Volleyball’s Future

Share Facebook

Twitter

“The Wise Years” are over. After more than three decades as Florida volleyball coach Mary Wise stepped down last week. UF’s athletic director Scott Stricklin now faces the daunting task — a challenge made even greater by his mixed track record in coach hirings.

Dominating Legacy

When Wise arrived in Gainesville in 1991, Florida had never won an SEC championship. By 1992, she led the team to its first conference title and an appearance in the NCAA final four. Under her leadership, UF has won 25 SEC titles, made eight NCAA final four appearances and reached the national championship match in 2017.

Her 1,000+ career wins are the fourth most by any Division I women’s volleyball coach and she became the first female coach to coach in the NCAA national championship final, as well as being the first female coach in more than one NCAA final four. Throughout Wise’s career at UF, she has developed multiple All-Americans, Olympians and professional players.

Maintaining Success

UF volleyball has become a model for success, making 34 consecutive NCAA Tournaments with Wise at the helm. The Gators are expected to remain competitive, with strong returning players and solid recruits incoming, no matter the leadership. Wise built a culture centered on leadership, discipline and community engagement — qualities Stricklin will likely prioritize in his search.

Once a Gator, always a Gator🧡🐊💙 A career to remember, a legacy that lasts. Gator Forever.#GoGators | #GatorAlways pic.twitter.com/pp1lzXTpHs — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) February 7, 2025

Pivotal Decision For Stricklin

Stricklin is no stranger to high-profile coaching hires, bringing in Billy Napier for football and Todd Golden for men’s basketball. However, his track record is far from perfect. Florida soccer, for example, has struggled to find stability after the departure of longtime coach Becky Burleigh in 2021, cycling through multiple head coaches in just a few seasons.

The challenges of replacing a legendary coach are not new to Florida athletics. After the departure of legend football coach Steve Spurrier in 2001, the football program had an underwhelming performance under Ron Zook, who compiled a 23-14 record over three seasons before being replaced by Urban Meyer, who restored the program’s success. This underscores the critical nature of Stricklin’s upcoming decision.

With Wise’s departure marking the end of an era, Stricklin must navigate the difficulties. Florida volleyball has been consistently dominant and a poor hire could spiral the team into a period of transition rather than a continued winning record.

Replacing a legend is never easy, but this decision will define the future of Gators volleyball.