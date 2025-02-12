Florida’s 2025 Quarterback Room Among Nation’s Deepest

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the country heading into the 2025 college football season. Headed by Heisman candidate DJ Lagway, the Gators have a ton of skill at the quarterback position.

“We had a gap in there [the quarterback room] and it was challenging to add players to the team given the success DJ was having as a rookie,” Gators coach Billy Napier said. “We went down a number of rabbit holes there, but I think we landed in a good spot.”

Lagway threw for 1,915 yards, while adding 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season in 12 games (seven starts) as a freshman. The Willis, Texas, standout ranked third among all FBS quarterbacks with a 95.8 passing grade on deep balls. His elite play helped Florida notch wins over No. 22 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss, making them bowl eligible where the Gators beat Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Quarterback Depth Matters

Lagway started the season as a backup, but made his first appearance against Miami after Mertz went down with a concussion. Mertz returned against Texas A&M where the Gators ran a two-quarterback system with Lagway. Later in the season against Tennessee, Mertz went down with another injury, this time a torn ACL that would end his season. That made Lagway the starter for the rest of the season. Third-string quarterback Aidan Warner even saw action after Lagway suffered a hamstring injury against Georgia.

Graham Mertz tore his ACL on this play. Finished the drive with a 13 yard TD pass to Arlis Boardingham. pic.twitter.com/LiCZzJTUtl — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) October 16, 2024

If you learned anything about this past season, it’s that the Gators need to have a reliable backup option at quarterback, because at any time, anyone’s name can get called. That’s why Florida is setting themselves up for success in 2025 with a ton of depth behind their QB1.

Harrison Bailey

Bailey, a quarterback transfer from Louisville (two seasons), has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-5, 230-pound quarterback is expected to be the number one backup option behind Lagway. Bailey has thrown for 1190 yards and 10 touchdowns along with three interceptions in his collegiate career, which saw stints with Tennessee (two seasons) and UNLV (one season).

“I’ve been very impressed with Harrison in just the first few sessions,” Napier said. “That was a big deal. To get a guy who has played in the SEC, who has prepared as the backup or starter for a long time, a good passer, an accurate passer. He recently played in the bowl game and was the MVP and played really well in the game. I think some of the carryover from multiple systems… a lot of reps in the bank and very highly regarded guy coming out of high school.”

Napier found someone that brings a ton of experience to the table, which is important considering Lagway is just 19 years old.

“It was about a guy that can compete with the other young players,” Napier said. “[Somebody that can} compete with Tramell, compete with Aidan… provide some stability there. We like to have a certain number in that (quarterback) room.”

Some throws from Harrison Bailey in his bowl game against Washington. Gives FL much needed depth at the QB position. He was 16/25 164 yards and 3 TDS. pic.twitter.com/9uKxwe2eBK — Deshaun (@DeshaunDMurray1) January 20, 2025

More Depth

Tramell Jones Jr. is an early enrollee at Florida. The 6-0, 196-pound quarterback was ranked as the 25th best quarterback in the country in the class of 2025. Jones threw for 7,197 yards with 71 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 34 high school games at Mandarin High School. Jones’ youth could be a factor in seeing him touch the playing field this upcoming season.

“I was always impressed with Tramell,” Napier said. “Known him since he was very young. He’s over here on Friday Night Lights throwing darts. Looked like he’s 11 years old out there back then. I’ve just seen him grow, mature… The kids around him in the area, across the state, they all respect him… He’s a 6-footer, but he’s a quarterback. Excited about what he brings to the table.”

Clay Millen will also return to the Gators for his second season. The former Colorado State transfer did not appear in any games last season. In his collegiate career, Millen has thrown for 1302 yards along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

We will be able to get a great look at the Gators’ quarterback room on Saturday, April 12, when this year’s Orange and Blue spring game kicks-off from inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.