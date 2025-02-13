Transfer Nadeau Ready To Be ‘A Pain’ To Florida Baseball Opponents

Share Facebook

Florida baseball player Justin Nadeau said coming out of the NCAA transfer portal his first phone call was to the Gators.

Nadeau was excited to get on the phone with Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan. He knew right away he wanted to be a Gator. Growing up in Florida, he attended games as a kid and knew Gainesville was where he wanted to end up.

He loves the way Florida plays hard and gritty and looks forward to his future here as a Gator, he said.

Nadeau said he is blessed to have the athletic ability to be a versatile player. He said he is most comfortable at second base with his experience.

His defensive versatility allows him to bounce around. He can also play in the outfield.

Nadeau also has impressive numbers at the plate. The Jacksonville transfer says he has the ability to spread the ball around the ballpark, which was evident at preseason scrimmages from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

He wants to create an identity for himself this season with a new team.

“Being a pain in the butt” and be competitive enough that his play will be troublesome for opponents to deal with, he said. Nadeau wants to be a competitor each and every day.

The Gators were striving for greatness in the preseason to the better team. With the College World Series in view again, Nadeau should be a great addition this season to reach those goals.

Florida opens the season at 6:30 p.m. Friday against visiting Air Force.