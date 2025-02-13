Gainesville High School Boys Basketball Defeats Columbia High School to Move on in State Tournament

Share Facebook

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes defeated the Columbia High School Tigers 64-51 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 5A boys basketball regional quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s game marked the third time these teams faced off this season. Coming into the game, Gainesville had won both prior meetings, 50-41 and 60-50.

Gainesville got off to a fast start to the game with a 15-3 run in the first 3:50 of the game.

“We got out to a good start, [we] saw the shots go in early,” head coach Mike Barnes said. #0 hits a 3-pointer to bring Gainesville up 18-11 in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/zniKnZozpm — Carston Handy (@carston_handy) February 13, 2025

After the fast start, Gainesville had its fair share of dry periods. The Hurricanes went scoreless for the next three minutes.

Columbia fought its way back to take the lead with 5:08 left in the second quarter.

“The minus was we did give up that lead, but… on the sideline we felt comfortable,” Barnes said.

Gainesville’s brotherly duo of Cornelius and Cordarius White led the way, each scoring 16 points.

Gainesville’s bench struggled to contribute. Senior David Osho was the only player to score off of the bench with 5 points.

Overall, it was a physical game. Columbia used all of its allotted fouls, five per quarter.

“We won’t get any techs because our guys are so nice … it’s a great group but a smart group,” Barnes said.

Up Next

The Gainesville Hurricanes will travel to play the second-seeded Ponte Vedra High School Sharks Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the region 1 semifinals. These two teams have matched up at this stage in the state tournament for three years in a row now. Ponte Vedra has been victorious the last two years, but Gainesville is looking to change that this year.

Columbia ended its season suffering their third defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes this season. They end the year with a record of 16-11.