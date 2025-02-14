Gators Host Air Force in Baseball Season Opener

Share Facebook

No. 10 Florida Baseball takes on Air Force for the first time in program history in its season opener tonight.

A look at Air Force

Air Force finished last season 27-28. The Falcons concluded the regular season atop the Mountain West Conference standings but were eliminated in the conference tournament and denied a bid to the NCAA tournament. Air Force’s 18-12 conference record in 2024 tied its record for most conference wins in program history. The Falcons also won 18 conference games in 2021 when it went 18-16.

Air Force head coach Mike Kazlausky won the 2024 Mountain West Coach of the Year award in his 14th season as the Falcons’ coach.

The Air Force baseball program is in its best shape in decades. The Falcons broke a 53-year tournament drought in 2022. They nearly pulled a major upset in the Austin regional but lost to Texas in the regional final. With a 120-122 record in the past five years, the Falcons’ .495 win percentage in the 2020’s marks their best decade since the 1970’s. However, they were picked to finish seventh out of eight teams in the conference.

The Falcons kick their season off with a tough series against the No. 10 Gators and follow it up with two games against No. 16 Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Gators season outlook

This season’s SEC baseball preseason poll picked the Gators to finish fifth in the conference. Florida returns 17 players from last year’s roster including five starters. Seven pitchers with appearances last season are also returning.

Junior Cade Kurland was named to the Preseason All-SEC first team, with juniors Colby Shelton and Luke Heyman making the second team.

The Gators opened the 2024 season at No. 2, fell out of the top 25 near the end of the season. Florida rebounded, though, and pulled off upsets in their Regional and Super Regional. In Omaha, the Gators went 2-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8.

Game preview

RHP Dylan Rogers will be the starting pitcher for Air Force against the Gators tonight. Rogers appeared in 16 games in 2024 with 14 starts. He was 5-5 with a 7.49 ERA. In his time at Air Force, he has a record of 9-11. Friday’s opener against the Gators will be his 35th career start.

Florida sophomore LHP Liam Peterson will start on the mound for the Gators tonight. Peterson was named to the 2024 All-SEC Freshman Team. He finished the year with a 3-6 record in 18 appearances and 16 starts.

Falcons captain and two-way player Chase Spencer and Gators returners Cade Kurland and Colby Shelton are other standout players to watch for this weekend.

The Gators play tonight at 6:30 p.m.