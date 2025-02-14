Magic Look to Bounce Back After Break

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic are an exciting team full of young talent. With an average age of 25.4 years, the players on the Magic have brought hope and signs of a new era for Orlando basketball.

Entering the Season

After a stinging defeat in Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs last season, the Magic entered the season with their heads held high following their unexpectedly productive campaign. Prior to the season, Mosely spoke on his role in his fourth year as Orlando’s coach.

“That’s a coach’s job – to put guys and staff and players in the best position to be successful. The more we can do that, the better we’ll be. So just trusting our guys, keeping it a true, true partnership in what we’re growing and what we’re building.”

What’s Happened So Far?

The Magic currently own a 27-29 record at the NBA All-Star break. Despite starting the season 20-14, the Magic have gone 7-15 in the new year. Now, they are seventh in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break, with Atlanta nipping at their heels, 0.5 games behind.

Although the Magic don’t have any player participating in the All-Star Game, they have three young players, including 21-year-old point guard Anthony Black, participating in the Rising Stars Game.

Adding Experience

Orlando added veteran star-power to its roster in 2024, snagging championship-winning Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Denver Nuggets. KCP has been the starting shooting guard for the Magic this season and has added experience as a 31-year-old championship-winning veteran.

“The great part about adding KCP as well as Cory Joseph, you know, with the playoff experience, championship experience, you understand what the day-to-day means.” Mosley said prior to the season.

Needed Improvements

Despite allowing the second lowest points per game to opponents, 105.4 (only behind OKC’s 104.8 PPG allowed), the Magic have struggled to pull together their offensive strategy, evidenced by their losing record (27-29). For example, the Magic shot just 33% from the field and 22% from three-point range in their 112-99 loss to the Jazz on Feb. 1, and 36.9% from the field and a dismal 16.1% from three in their 112-90 loss to the Nuggets only five days later.

The Magic will need to find a rhythm in their court pace and dramatically increase their shooting percentage if they hope to turn it around after the break. In his Feb. 10 postgame press conference, Mosley noted “spacing and timing” as things the Magic offense needs to work on to improve in the coming weeks. Orlando also ranks 18th in the 30-team-league in turnovers per game with 14.7. The Jazz rank last with 16.5 turnovers per game. Mosley also noted that turnovers have plagued the Magic, continuously stunting their momentum. “We’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of the basketball first and foremost, so you’re not giving up easy possessions and losing possessions,” he said.

Additionally, Orlando’s 23-year-old point guard Jalen Suggs fell to a quad injury on Jan. 26, leaving a hole of talent for the Magic to fill in the meantime.

After a big victory over Charlotte to enter the break on a win, power forward Paolo Banchero highlighted the team’s dire need for wins and momentum heading into the off week, explaining that every win is going to be monumental in their postseason push to close out the season.

"every win is huge for us right now"@Pp_doesit on the W 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/me45GQzEeY — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) February 13, 2025

Up Next

Orlando will look to build on its 102-86 victory over Charlotte Feb. 12, when it visits a well-rested Hawks in Atlanta, Feb. 20.