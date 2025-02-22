The Buchholz flag football team huddled around coach Scott Jamison. [Abigale Dressback]

Buchholz Flag Football Dominates St. John Lutheran

Natalia Lopez February 22, 2025

By Natalia Lopez and Colby Kistner

The Buchholz High School flag football team shut down Ocala St. John Lutheran on Thursday, 40-0, to improve to 2-0.

Buchholz’s defense prepares for the play Thursday. [Abigale Dressback]
The host Bobcats had a powerful first quarter on offense. Buchholz started with an early touchdown by junior Taylor Booth on a pass from quarterback Isabella Alexander with 9:19 remaining in the quarter.

Booth and Alexander teamed up for two more touchdowns and an extra point later to extend the lead. Alexander also scored on an extra-point run to make it 19-0 Bobcats entering the second quarter.

Saints Unable To Recover

Buchholz, which led 27-0 at intermission, played intense defense in not letting the Saints (0-1) gain many yards each down.

The final play of the game was an interception for a score by Booth with 4:30 remaining.

“I’m pleased, but we can never be satisfied, we can always get better so even though we got this,” Buchholz coach Scott Jamison said. “It’s working hard to make sure we get better each week.”

Alexander finished completing 17 of 27 passes for 168 yards and five TDs, while rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Booth caught five passes for 55 yards and the three scores.

Up Next

Buchholz will play its first road game of the season at the Lake Weir Hurricanes (0-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

