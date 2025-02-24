GHS Girls’ Basketball Secures Spot In State Final Four

Share Facebook

The Gainesville High School girls’ basketball team traveled to Pensacola last Friday and took down top seed Booker T. Washington, 64-57, in the Class 5A Regional final to advance to the state final four for the first time in 38 years.

How They Got Here

The senior guard trio of Jamison Cardwell (22 points), Jayden Terry (19 points) and Mayah Gordon (10 points) spearheaded the second seed Hurricanes’ (16-8) win. It was the sixth game this season in which both Cardwell and Terry eclipsed 15 points. It was also the second time they both reached this mark since the district tournament began in early February.

Cardwell, who transferred to GHS after three impressive seasons at Buchholz, has been a key piece of coach Jazlynd Rollins’ squad’s turnaround. The Hurricanes improved from a 9-13 record and district finals loss last season to being one of the premier teams in the state in 2025.

While the offense has been a consistent strength for Gainesville as the season has worn on, scoring at least 60 points in eight of its last nine, the defense has been just as critical to winning basketball. The most points the Hurricanes had allowed through their first four playoff games was 41. Holding a Booker T. Washington team that had scored more than 70 points on four occasions this year to only 57 was an accomplishment in its own right.

What Lies Ahead

The Hurricanes will head to Lakeland next week to take on the vaunted Northeast Hurricanes (28-2). Northeast has only lost to one in-state opponent all year and has an average point differential of +30.8. Led by senior guard Nykeria Flowers and her 19.7 points per game, the Hurricanes have won 12 in a row.

However, they looked human in a 56-54 regional final win against Blanche Ely. If Gainesville can pull off the upset, the team will face the winner of New Smyrna Beach vs. Clearwater in the state title game March 7.

The battle of the Hurricanes is set for March 5 at 1 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

