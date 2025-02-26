Florida Gators Shine in the Spring

Share Facebook

Florida Gators athletics have seen lots of wins and rank climbs this spring. From undefeated streaks to epic road wins, it’s been an exciting season for Florida’s spring teams.

Undefeated Streaks and Major Road Wins

Gators baseball and softball know how to start their seasons off with a bang. Baseball is starting its season 8-0 and ranked No. 8. They started their opening season series against Air Force with a sweep. Florida followed that with another series sweep against Dayton and two separate game wins against Jacksonville and Stetson.

Florida softball experienced a similar start to its season. The Gators maintained a 13-game undefeated streak before No. 14 Duke handed them their first and only loss of the season. Their stellar start for the season leaves them ranked at No. 3.

Men’s basketball is familiar with undefeated streaks. The Gators started their season with a winning streak of 13 games. The team also knows the highs of defeating a No. 1 team on the road. Florida took down No. 1 Auburn 90-81 in early February, helping them climb the rankings from the No. 6 spot to No. 3. However, Florida fell to Georgia on the road 88-83 on Tuesday.

HOW BOUT THEM DAWGS 🔥 GEORGIA TAKES DOWN NO. 3 FLORIDA 😤 @UGABasketball pic.twitter.com/Kwh6VoKfD8 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 26, 2025

Slow and Steady

Gators Gymnastics has started its season on a high as well. The team may be jumping around a bit in the rankings, but its managed to always stay in the top 10. While Florida Lacrosse’s season has just started this month, the team has stayed steady in its No. 5 ranking.

Women’s basketball has had a season of ups and downs. The team is currently 14-14, with a fair share of win and losing streaks. The Gators are currently unranked in ESPN’s women’s college hoops. Men’s tennis has had a decent start to its season. Florida is currently 7-4 and has won its past three games.

Championship Competitions

Both women and men’s swimming and diving teams competed in the SEC Championships last week. Both swimming and diving teams placed in the top five for all finals they competed in.

Setting the gold standard 🥇 🔸Gators earn the most program gold medals! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/10sFmXR0nJ — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 25, 2025

Track and Field is also gearing up to compete in the SEC Indoor Championship starting tomorrow. Florida stunned in the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas, with 11 Gators giving career-best performances and five of them placing in the program’s top 10 performance lists.