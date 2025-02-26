Jaguars 34-year-old General Manager Brings New Vision

Share Facebook

James Gladstone’s rise until becoming the newest Jacksonville Jaguars general manager has been incredible. At 34, he is one of the youngest general managers in NFL history.

After an extensive search, Jaguars owner Shad Khan entrusted Gladstone with the task of reshaping the franchise. His hiring coincides with another fresh face in Jacksonville, head coach Liam Coen. The two previously worked together with the Los Angeles Rams, and now they will attempt to turn the Jaguars into a contender.

Resume of the the new Jaguars GM James Gladstone: pic.twitter.com/XcnYqSuPUE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2025

Gladstone’s journey to this moment has been unconventional. He initially pursued a career as a high school teacher and football coach before taking a different path. His time learning under Rams GM Les Snead proved invaluable, shaping him into a strong candidate for Jacksonville’s front office.

“I think, first and foremost, Les (Snead) is unapologetically himself,” said Gladstone in his first press conference. “He offers that same luxury to anybody who comes in contact with, and that is something that I think is one of the best things on planet Earth, to simply be able to be yourself.”

Gladstone’s challenge as Jaguars general manager will be huge. With two straight disappointing seasons, Khan made big changes, firing both head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. The new structure places Gladstone, Coen, and Tony Boselli in key roles. Gladstone will oversee roster construction, including the draft and free agency, while Coen takes charge of the coaching staff. Boselli will handle the logistical aspects.

“Even though they might be in the position for the first time, I think collectively they will have great success.”