Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 3 Florida Gators softball team defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 8-0 in five innings on a beautiful Wednesday night in Gainesville.

The Freshman Get it Done

Freshman Katelynn Oxley made her Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium debut and her second career start for the Gators (19-1). The 2023 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year was dominant in the circle, pitching five shutout innings with just one hit, one walk and nine strikeouts.

“There was a lot of good energy from the dugout and from the stands,” Oxley said on making her first career start at home. “Coach (Tim) Walton was lifting me up a lot. It was just great to finally get out there and do what I love. Throughout the game I got more and more comfortable. I got to feel like myself again. I was definitely hitting a spot more and more as I went, figuring out the umpire zone … just getting better, feeling the energy more and giving energy to my teammates whenever they are up to bat.”

The Gators got the scoring started right away, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings to take a 6-0 lead. Taylor Shumaker hit her nation-leading 11th home run. It was a three-run home run to the opposite field to give the freshman 36 RBIs on the season. Florida has hit at least one home run in eight straight games.

Erickson Stays Hot

Jocelyn Erickson also went deep for the Gators, hitting a two-run home run to extend Florida’s lead to 8-0 in the fourth inning against FGCU (6-13). The Gators have 11 multi-home run games this season, including in five of the last six games. Erickson went 2-for-3 on the night with three RBIs. Reagan Walsh was the only other Gator to record a multi-hit game.

“She’s a grinder and a fighter,” Erickson said of Walsh. “You know maybe the season hasn’t gone the way she’s wanted it to so far, but I just see her keep fighting and grinding and it’s a game of failure and so I just love to see her shine from all the hard work that she has put in.”

The Gators have 12 run-rule wins this season.

“We go out every day and we want to run rule all the teams that we’re playing, no matter who it is,” Erickson said. “Just going out hot and finishing strong is what our plan is.”

Up Next

The Gators will be back in action Friday night against Samford (9-5). They will look to keep their six-game winning streak alive. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m. in Gainesville. A victory would give Walton his 1,000th career win at Florida.