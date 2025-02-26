Santa Fe College: Weekend Review and What’s to Come

Share Facebook

Santa Fe College Athletics had a mix of performances this past weekend, with close losses and great victories.

Weekend Games and the Week Ahead

Baseball

The Santa Fe Saints played the Daytona State Falcons last Saturday in a double header. The Saints were victorious in both games, beating Daytona State 7-1 in the first and 5-2 in the second. In the first game, the Saints had two runs on a homerun by Javier Soto in the top of the first inning. In the fifth inning, the Saints scored three runs, and then had a run in the sixth and seventh innings to victory. The Saints took the lead early in game two, taking a 4-1 lead after three innings. The Saints secured their win with a final run in the sixth.

SFC will play against Indian River State College on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Next week, SFC will play Miami Dade College on March 6 at 4:00 p.m. and March 8 at noon.

Men’s Basketball

Santa Fe Men’s Basketball (10-17 overall, 5-8 Mid-Florida Conference) had a split performance last week, with a win over Polk State College (18-10 overall, 6-8 Citrus Conference) and a loss to Florida Southwestern State College (16-9 overall, 9-4 Citrus Conference).

The Saints had a tight first half against Polk State with a one-point lead, 40-39, at halftime. In the second half, the Saints dominated with a consistent seven-point lead for a final score of 80-67. Leading scorer Ryan Webster had a career-high 24 points, while Connor Morris followed closely with 22 points and a game-ending dunk. Karmello Branch had a career-high 14 rebounds.

Three days later, the Saints faced the Florida Southwestern State College Bucs and fell short by 10 points. By halftime, the Bucs led by 3 points with a score of 44-41. In the second half, however, the Saints could not slow the Bucs down and were led by seven points for a final score of 76-66. The Saints’ leading scorers were Branch with 23-points, Webster with 17 points, and Predrag Panisic with 11 points.

SFC Men’s Basketball will play St. Petersburg College at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Next week, the Saints will play Miami Dade College on Saturday at 4:00pm. On March 3, SFC will play Indian River State College at 5:00 pm at Fort Pierce, Fla.

Women’s Basketball

Santa Fe College’s Women’s Basketball team is currently 8-18 overall (4-12 Mid-Florida Conference). The Saints fell to Florida Southwestern State College (21-4 overall, 15-1 Citrus Conference) over the weekend in a 75-56 loss. Florida Southwestern led by 17 points going into the third quarter. Although the Saints outscored the Bucs by four points in the third quarter, the Bucs remained strong, landing 22 points to cement their 19-point lead.

Santa Fe College’s leading scorers included Yanija Lawson with 16 points, Nakayla Green with 11 points, and Aniyah Anderson with 10 points.

SFC will play St. Petersburg College next on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at St. Petersburg. On Saturday, the Saints will play Miami Dade College at 2:00 p.m. at home.

Softball

Last Saturday, the Saints played Miami Dade College in a double header. In game one, the Saints were short in a 5-4 loss in a close game. The Saints scored one in the top of the first inning, followed by Miami Dade scoring two in the bottom of the first. The third and fourth innings saw both teams score a single run, with a score of 4-3 heading into the sixth inning. The Miami Dade Sharks scored one point in the bottom of the sixth, followed by the Saints scoring one in the seventh. Unfortunately for the Saints, the Sharks were victorious in the first game by one. Madison Conway was 2-4 with a home run in game one, and was the only Saint player with multiple hits.

In game two, neither team scored until the Saints scored with a solo run in the top of the sixth. The Saints did not score in the top of the seventh, but the Sharks had two runners on base when a homerun ended the game with a win for the Sharks.

SFC will play Eastern Florida State College in a double header on Thursday at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. On Saturday, the Saints will play Polk State College at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Winter Haven, Fla. Next week, on March 4, the Saints will host Hillsborough Community College to play at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. On March 8, SFC will play Florida Southwestern at 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at Fort Myers, Fla.