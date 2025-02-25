Florida Baseball Overcomes Controversial Seventh To Beat Stetson

Share Facebook

The No. 8 Florida Gators overcame a controversial seventh inning to beat the Stetson Hatters on Tuesday night, 6-1.

Even with the long delay at the end of the seventh, the bats got hot late and were able to give the Gators (8-0) some much-needed insurance runs to get the week started with a win in DeLand.

White Or Orange Bag?

With two outs and the tying run on third base in a 2-1 game in the seventh inning, it looked like Stetson (4-4) was on the verge of tying it. Stetson catcher Salvador Alvarez hit a ground ball off the glove of pitcher Aidan King and appeared to have beaten out an infield single to tie the game at 2-2.

Following the play, the celebrations were short-lived when Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan challenged the play. Claiming Alvarez’s foot did not touch the orange safety bag, but the main-first white bag. The rule is on a play where a runner is trying to beat out an infield hit, they must make contact with the orange-colored safety bag on the right. If he touches the traditional white bag on the left, the runner will be ruled out.

In this case that’s what happened. After a lengthy review, the umpires ruled the runner out at first. Not only ending the inning, but taking the game-tying run off the board.

OH MY GOD. After review for Stetson runner touching the safety bag or not… Florida tags him out because he touched main bag. Run does not count. https://t.co/TniI6FVHJT pic.twitter.com/0W9LJBEmKi — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 26, 2025

The entire Stetson dugout emerged to the field and demanded answers. Coach Steve Trimper was the most vocal. Trimper was so upset with the call that he demanded the game be put under protest.

The NCAA will review the play and deem if the umpires made the correct decision or not. If the call on the field was correct, the play stands. If it’s deemed the wrong decision, the results will be nullified, making it a tie game in the bottom of the seventh. In that case, the two teams would have to finish the game from that point at later date.

Long Ball Carries Florida

It was another slow start for this Gators. Shut out through five-innings before tying it up in the sixth, Florida was once again scratching for any sort of production. But a pattern that has proved to be true so far this season has been when Florida needs a spark, someone steps up to get the train rolling.

Tonight that was Blake Cyr. Cyr, who led off the seventh inning with a solo shot to give Florida a 2-1 lead.

Another pattern proved to be true, is when the Gators get the train rolling they are hard to stop. And that came true in the eighth inning. Florida hit consecutive singles by Colby Shelton and Brody Donay. Brendan Lawson reached right after on a fielder’s choice, that got Donay out at second.

Cade Kurland crushed a two-out shot to center field where the ball went off former Gators Landon Russell’s glove and over the wall. Kurland’s three-run homer put Florida up 5-1. That’s now three home runs for Kurland in back-to-back games.

Former Stetson Hatter Kyle Jones’s RBI single in the ninth put Florida up 6-1..

Aidan King Dominates Out of the Pen

This young Florida bullpen continues to impress. King did not allow a hit in his three innings of work, striking out four in the process. The freshman might start to see more meaningful work on the weekends if he keeps taking care of business in his midweek outings.

King’s final line was three innings, four strikeouts, zero hits or walks, no runs allowed and recorded the win.

Up Next

Florida will return home Wednesday night against North Florida (6-2) at 6:30 p.m. The game is available to watch on SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.