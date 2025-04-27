UF's Luke Heyman (28) catches the ball before Georgia Southern's Nico Senese (19) makes it to first base Tuesday at the Condron Ballpark. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Florida Baseball Falls To No. 5 Arkansas To Even Series

No. 5 Arkansas evened the SEC baseball series against Florida with a 7-0 win Saturday at Condron Family Ballpark.

The rubber game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday.

 

The game started out slow, as both teams remained scoreless until the fifth inning when Arkansas (37-8, 14-6 SEC) started its rally. The Razorbacks scored six runs aided by a pair of Florida errors: Kuhio Aloy produced an RBI single that plated two, a sacrifice fly drove in another run, Brent Iredale added a two-out RBI double before Cam Kozeal belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer to right to push the score to 6-0.

In the eighth inning, the Razorbacks scored their final run with another sacrifice fly to center field.

Arkansas did its job on the mound and defensively, as the pitching staff struck out 10, gave up just five hits and induced two rally-killing double plays.

Struggling Defense

Although the Florida (29-16, 7-13)  offense could not produce at bat, the defense struggled just as much. The Gators had four errors, the most they’ve had this season.

“We made three errors in the same inning and obviously disappointing in that,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said. “I don’t remember us making four errors in a game all year.”

Furthermore, with six freshman Gators on the mound, they gave up seven hits and three earned runs. Starter Aidan King (4-2) threw 42/3 innings, struck out three, but gave up five hits and five runs, just one earned.

Taking the Series

Florida’s starting pitcher Sunday is still to be determined, but lefty Landon Beidelschies (4-0, 4.06 ERA) will start for the Razorbacks. Game 3 will be streamed on the SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF + WJXL 1010AM at 1 p.m.

“Tomorrow we need a signature-series win, it’s just that simple and that’s what’s in front of us,” O’Sullivan said. 

About Brooke Park

