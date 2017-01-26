P.K. Yonge Girls High School Soccer Heading to Regional Quarterfinals

Head coach Jon Doles, leads the P.K. Yonge High School girls soccer team to the Regional Quarterfinals.

In region 2, P.K. Yonge is heading to Montverde Academy for their regional quarterfinal game. The visiting Blue Waves are in their second straight playoffs since 2012 and are looking to advance to their second straight regional semifinal.

Jon Doles says he has a young team but is confident in their play.

The Montverde Eagles might be ranked number 13 for all classes by MaxPreps, but P.K. Yonge has the Sun’s 2016 Player of the Year, junior forward Lee Ducharme.

Ducharme has an area best 86 goals for the Blue Waves. Doles says Ducharme always has her head in the game and is one of their best chances at winning tonight’s game.

Tonight

The P.K. Yonge Blue Waves will take on Montverde Academy tonight at 7.