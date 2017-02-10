District Finals High School Basketball Preview

Tonight is a big night in the local area as several high schools will be playing in the district finals tonight. Starting with Buchholz who go on the road to face Creekside tonight at 7pm in the District 4-8 Final. Creekside won the two previous match-ups during the regular season 65-54 and 57-55. The Buchholz Bobcats record stands at 11-11 and the Creekside Knights 23-3. Coach Bob Horodyski speaks on Buchholz playing in a hostile environment.

In the 7A-4 District Championship the Gainesville Hurricanes takes on the Vanguard Knights in Gainesville at 7PM. The two teams split the two previous match ups with Vanguard winning the first 67-60 and Gainesville winning the second 51-48. The Gainesville Hurricanes are 24-2 while the Vanguard Knights are 20-6. Coach Kelly Beckham gave input on the match up.

In the District 6-6A the Eastside Rams takes on the Santa Fe Raiders. The Santa Fe Raiders record 11-10 while the Eastside Rams are 11-11. Coach Elliot Harris gave his opinion on the match up.

In District 6-1A the Hawthorne Hornets take on the Fort White Indians. The Hawthorne Hornets record stands at 20-5 while the Fort White Indians are 10-9. The Hawthorne Hornets won the two previous match ups against the Indians 65-52 and 64-42. The game is set to start 6Pm. Coach Greg Bowie gave his take on the match up.

Come out to the Purple Palace tonight to support Boys Basketball as they host Vanguard for the District Championship. Game starts at 7 PM. — GHS Hurricanes (@GHSHurricanes) February 10, 2017