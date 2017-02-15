Preview: No. 1 Florida Softball Plays Midweek Challenge

The No. 1 Florida Gators softball team is on the road again for a midweek matchup in Jacksonville. The Gators (5-0) will play just a single game against the Jacksonville University Dolphins (4-1).

Domination

Florida moved up to No.1 in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches’ Poll and the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll after opening weekend. The Gators are off to a strong start in 2017 after a 5-0 sweep in the USF-Wilson Demarini in Tampa, FL last weekend. Florida tallied two Top 25 wins over then-No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 USF. The Gators outscored their opponents 33-3 in 5 games. Head coach Tim Walton says he is proud of his team’s collective offensive performance.

Did You Know | Aleshia Ocasio had a career-high 3⃣ RBIs against St. John's (2/11/17)?!#Gators take on Jacksonville at 6 PM tonight!! pic.twitter.com/t74J7em5Am — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) February 15, 2017

Not only does Florida softball command the polls, but the Gators dominate the Dolphins as well. The Dolphins are 4-1 this season and have put up a fight, playing extra innings in three of their five games. But heading into Wednesday’s matchup, the Gators are the heavy favorite. Florida is 18-0 all-time over Jacksonville, and 15 of those wins were under coach Walton. Florida has run-ruled JU seven times, including three of the last four games.

Home Stretch

This will be the Gators’ final matchup on the road before returning to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this weekend. Florida finally hosts their home opener against Northwestern State on Friday to kick off the Aquafina Tournament. The Gators will play five games in Gainesville- against Northwestern State on Friday and Saturday, Maryland on Saturday, and FIU and Florida A&M on Sunday.

But first, the Florida Gators hope to keep their streak alive with a win over Jacksonville tonight at 6.