Florida Softball Set to Play in First SEC Series

This weekend, the #3 Florida Gators softball team will face the #24 Missouri Tigers at home in their first SEC series of the season. This will be the first meeting between the programs since 2015.

The Gators (20-1) are coming off of a strong performance last weekend in California where they went 5-0 at the Judi Garman Classic. Florida is currently on a 12-game win streak.

Do you have your tickets yet?! SEC Opening Weekend is FINALLY Here!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/MBKNd9Rrje — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 9, 2017

So far this season, Florida has dominated thanks in large part to its pitching staff. Led by sophomore Kelly Barnhill, the Gators have a 0.70 team earned run average which ranks second in the country behind Auburn (0.66). Barnhill alone has the fifth best era of 0.28. They have pitched seven one-hit games this season including a five inning perfect game by senior Delanie Gourley against Iowa last week. The Gators bring a huge threat in the circle which could be a big factor against the Tigers.

This year, Missouri (11-8) has lived and died on extra-base hits. The team averages 1.94 doubles per game (5th) and 1.33 home runs per game (9th) which ranks in the top 10 in the country in both categories. Senior Natalie Fleming has led the team on offense; she has hit a home run in each of the last three games.

The series between the Gators and the Tigers will start Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Gainesville at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The following two games will be Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. The first two games will air on ESPNU and the final game will be featured on the SEC Network.