Delanie Gourley and the Gators Force Game 3

The Florida Gator Softball team (54-8) shutout Alabama on Friday night behind ace Delanie Gourley to force Game 3 of the NCAA Super Regional Play in Gainesville.

Recap

Delanie Gourley only needed a couple of runs from the offense to set the tone and once again it was up to the senior’s performance whether Florida would play a Game 3.

The starter for Friday’s game was able to extend Florida’s season in Game 2 and completed her 12th shutout of the season.

Gourley gave up four hits with eight strikeouts and managed to lower her ERA to 0.68.

During the top of the third inning, Justine McLean broke up the no-hitter as she recorded a single bunt with two outs to give the Gators the first hit of the game. With McLean at first, Amanda Lorenz hit a home run to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

https://twitter.com/NCAAsoftball/status/868256354846113792

Lorenz is now 4-for-6 with one run scored, two RBI, two walks and a home run in the Super Regional.

With Lorenz’s homer, Alabama’s scoreless inning streak in the postseason came to an end as Sidney Littlejohn was no match for the Gator offense.

Up Next

Florida will meet Alabama one last time on Saturday at 5 p.m. Kelly Barnhill is expected to start for the Gators on Saturday, while Alabama is expected to start Alexis Osorio, who won Game 1 of the Super Regional.

The winner of the game will advance to the NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City. You can catch coverage of Game 3 on ESPN starting at 5 p.m.