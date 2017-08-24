Quarterbacks Split First-Team Reps, McElwain Says All Three Will Play

During Wednesday’s practice, all of Florida’s quarterbacks worked with the one’s and two’s, as Coach Jim McElwain is not declaring a definite starter.

After saying that all three quarterbacks will play, Coach McElwain had all three QB's split first team reps at practice today #Gators pic.twitter.com/nRma2QpL9X — Josh LaSelva (@JoshLaSelva) August 23, 2017

What Did He Just Say?

During his last press conference before the first game week of the season, Coach McElwain said there is not a clear starting quarterback and that all three will play.

At the end of spring, it seemed that Redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks was the favorite to win the starting quarterback role heading into fall camp. However, the addition of grad-transfer Malik Zaire created competition among the unit. The third quarterback Coach McElwain is speaking of is the 2016 starter, Luke Del Rio.

Potential Mind Games

No one truly knows what McElwain means by saying “all three will play”, except himself. The interesting twist to this is taking a look at Week 1 opponent, Michigan, and seeing what they’re doing.

Coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t even released a full roster on his team to the public. No names. No positions. No numbers. Coach McElwain said in his press conference that if anyone gets their roster to let him know who he’s playing against.

For Florida, not naming a starting quarterback and saying “all three will play” is definitely going to impact Michigan’s preparation ahead of the showdown at AT&T Stadium to open the season. As opening kickoff inches closer, we may get more insight on who is taking the first snap.

What’s Next?

Coach McElwain will have two press conferences next week, and then the team travels to Dallas. If there is any chance he will name a starting quarterback, it will be next week.