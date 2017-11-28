Florida Rises to No. 6 in Latest AP Rankings

In the most recent men’s College Basketball rankings posted by the Associated Press Monday, Florida rose one spot. Slotted at number 6 in the country despite losing their first game of the season, albeit by 3 points to #1 Duke. It became apparent to the nation this weekend that Florida cannot be taken lightly.

Overall a very exciting week for Mike White’s squad in the PK80 tournament held in Portland. The Gators were slotted in the “Motion Brackett” and played against: Stanford, Gonzaga, and Duke. After demolishing Stanford the gators won a nail biter in double over time against Gonzaga. The gators proved they can hang with any team in the country.

The Emergence of Jalen Hudson

After transferring from Virginia Tech, it wasn’t exactly clear to gator fans what role Hudson would play. We have seen Mike White have success in the recent past developing offensively talented transfers, Canyon Barry comes to mind. It was unclear if Hudson could step in as a starter and perform after only practicing with the team for a single offseason, however he has fit in seamlessly. Over the PK80 tournament Hudson averaged 25.3 points a game while shooting a staggering 56-percent from downtown. His performance earned him SEC player of the week honors.

If it weren’t for a 17-point comeback with nine minutes to go by the Blue devils, Florida would have likely jumped a few more spots. The PK80 tournament was an important step for this team to take. It was the first time this season that Florida played top teams on a national stage.