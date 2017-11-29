Will Giancarlo Stanton be Traded?

There are plenty of rumors floating around about the potential trade of National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

Earlier this year, the Miami Marlins were sold to former superstar Derek Jeter and Florida businessman Bruce Sherman. Since the new owners took over, they have been looking for ways to cut costs. This includes Stanton’s remaining 10-year, $295 million contract.

Miami’s Advice to Stanton

Stanton has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning that Miami can’t trade Stanton without his approval.

According to the Miami Herald, the Marlins’ owners informed Stanton that if he didn’t waive his no-trade rights then he would obviously get to stay a Marlin, but the owners will look to trade other top players.

One of the Miami Herald’s sources said that while this wasn’t presented to Stanton as an ultimatum, it shows that the new ownership group has some leverage in how to handle the financial burdens that Stanton brings them.

Stanton’s Options

Back to the rumor mill, there is lots of talk about the teams who would like to trade for Stanton.

Boston Red Socks

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants

St. Louis Cardinals

Hypothetical situation:

Stanton is not short on the number of teams who are willing to take on $295 million contract. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Miami slugger has given a list of preferences to the Marlins’ owners.

According to CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry, the Giants are at the top of Stanton’s list, but the Cardinals are right there with them. These two teams are reportedly the only two who have made trade offers to Miami.

What Happens to Miami if Stanton Decides to Stay?

The new ownership group will have to cut costs on the team elsewhere in order to afford Stanton’s salary.

The New York Post offers some interesting player trades if Stanton doesn’t leave Miami:

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna – projected to make $10.9 million

Outfielder Christian Yelich – projected to make $43.25 million over the next four seasons

Pitcher Wei-Yin Chen – projected to make $42 million over the next three seasons

But for now, Stanton has not accepted any trades.