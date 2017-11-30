Home / Feature Sports News / Gators Get First Verbal Commitment of the Mullen Era
Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators landed the first commitment of the Dan Mullen era on Wednesday. Pennsylvania offensive tackle Chris Bleich announcing via Twitter he was flipping his commitment from UCLA to Florida.

Bleich said it was his previous communication with Mullen and his assistants at Mississippi State, offensive line coach John Hevesy, that led to his decision to commit to Florida.

Mullen’s Immediate Impact

Hevesy will follow Mullen, along with fellow assistant Billy Gonzales, to Florida. At Mississippi State, Hevesy coached offensive line and was the running game coordinator. Meanwhile, Gonzales coached receivers and was the passing game coordinator.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Bleich is known to be a good blocker.

Bleich, goes to Wyoming Valley West High, which is also where current Gator freshman defensive tackle Kyree Campbell attended prep school.

Chris is titled the number 34 offensive tackle in the country per 247Sports. He has not set his official visit date to Florida, but he has plans to sign December 20th and enroll in January.

