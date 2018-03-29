Taven Bryan Prepares for Draft

First-round draft pick hopeful Taven Bryan has come a long way since his first game at the University of Florida. Bryan attended Pro Day Wednesday and got some special attention from the Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator. So far, things are looking good for Bryan.

Who is Taven Bryan?

Being compared to JJ Watt gives Bryan some big shoes to fill. In an interview after Pro Day, Bryan said he’s coming into the NFL not even that big a fan of the game. He said he looked up to some players along the way, but as a kid, on Sundays, he was fishing or hunting- far away from the TV. Bryan’s stunting incredible stats from UF, he recorded 40 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks and three quarterback hurries. Those four sacks? Yea, they’re tied for the second-most on the team. While Bryan’s chances are pretty darn good for getting selected in the first round, he knows that won’t be handed to him.

Bryan wasn’t always such a savage though. It wasn’t until his third year at Florida that he said he started feeling comfortable. He finally got into the swing of things and made a name for himself. The carefully crafted defense made him feel right at home.

He credits his father’s Navy practices for helping him grow up, and he also looks up to his father more than anyone. Bryan also spoke a lot about his weights coach. Bryan said he didn’t see his position coach very often. His weight coach got him where he really needs to be.

For now, Bryan said he will be doing quite a bit of traveling to meet with numerous teams from the beginning of April till the day before the draft. Bryan says he hopes to improve his interviewing skills in the meantime. The NFL draft begins April 26 in Arlington, Texas.