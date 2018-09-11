Offensive Woes Continue As Florida Soccer Gets Shut Out by UCF

Florida soccer is now 2-5-1 after a 3-0 loss to UCF (2-2-1) on Monday. This game marks the Gators’ sixth straight without a score.

Game Recap

In the 10th minute, UCF’s Zandy Soree made a penalty kick. That was the only goal before halftime.

In the 70th minute, Soree scored her second of the day, off an assist from Stephanie Sanders. Just two minutes later, Sanders found her way into the box for the final goal of the night.

Gator goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese made three saves during the game. Once again, Marckese’s statline was the only one for Florida soccer. UCF goalkeeper Vera Varis made only one save. The Gators shot just three times compared to the Knights’ 13 attempts.

Injury Report

Injuries are sidelining Florida’s key players, making it harder and harder for this team to find a win. Unfortunately for the Gators, players are getting hurt within days of each other.

On Friday, Parker Roberts underwent surgery for a foot fracture. Rachelle Smith tore her ACL during the loss to FSU. Smith’s ACL tear is the second to plague Florida this season. (Kit Loferski was ruled out during the preseason). And on Sunday, Mayra Pelayo was carried off the field after an injury to her right shin.

Final Thoughts

Florida and UCF’s original game day was Sunday. But, lightning delays pushed it back to Monday. On Sunday, the Gators were also down 3-0 before the game was postponed.

Of the loss, Florida head coach Becky Burleigh said, “To be honest, I feel this team [UF] is giving all they can right now… physically, we are asking a lot of them but the good news is we can draw a line after this part of the season and start fresh on Sunday.”

UCF’s win over the Gators was its first since 2011, with Florida leading the series 14-4-1.

Next up, the Gators open SEC play with a home match against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are currently 7-1.