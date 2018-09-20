Eastside Rams Take On Lake Weir Hurricanes At Home

The Lake Weir Hurricanes and Gainesville Eastside Rams have both had successful seasons up to this point. Both teams are 3-1 heading into Thursday night’s matchup.

The Rams started the season with a deflating loss to their in-town rival Buchholz. They have won three straight games in dominating fashion against Williston, Central and Newberry.

The Hurricanes started 3-0 with victories against Weeki Wachee, Belleview and Eustis before losing to Gainesville last Friday night.

The Canes are averaging 487.3 Yards per Game and 38.5 Points Per Game this season and rank #3 in YPG in the state (All 8 Classifications) pic.twitter.com/1jFIKMgRpe — Lake Weir Football (@lwhurricanes) September 18, 2018

Exceptional Quarterback Play

Each team has had elite quarterback play through the first four games.

Lake Weir’s Deiontae Simpkins has completed 46-of-72 passes (63.9%) for 1,020 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception. The junior has a quarterback rating of at 141.2, and he has also added 192 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Eastside’s Anthony Richardson has completed 34-of-65 attempts for 591 yards. He has also added nine touchdowns while throwing two interceptions. The Florida Gator commit has a quarterback rating of 110.3. The dual-threat quarterback has rushed for 334 yards and five touchdowns.

When and Where?

The game will be play in Gainesville at Citizens Field at 7:30 p.m.