Eastside Rams Take On Belleview Rattlers

The Eastside Rams football team will be traveling to Belleview Friday night to face the Rattlers.

Getting Back On Track

Eastside is looking to bounce back this week after dropping their game last week to the North Marion 48-27. Eastside head coach Cedderick Daniels says a lack of focus by his team proved to be their biggest downfall.

Losing to North Marion was a wake-up call for Daniels and his team. They realized they weren’t as good as they thought they were, but they’re trying to make the best of it.

Daniels is hopeful that his team can be more plugged in and turn it around this week. In order to make this happen, the Rams used this week as a time to get back to the basics and fix minor things that are sometimes overlooked but still important. Reinforcing how to get the offensive line to step and block right is one of the things they have been focusing on throughout this teaching week.

Looking Forward

With Belleview having a record of 0-5 this season, the Rams are expecting Friday’s game to be a good one for them. It might just be the game they need to move forward from last week’s loss.

No matter how they get it done, Daniels knows it’s important for his team to grab the win.

After picking up their second loss of the season, the Rams players thought they were eliminated from playoff contention. But once Daniels informed them they can still work their way in based off points, they became extremely motivated to make that happen.

Right now, the team is ranked tied for ninth, but there are teams ahead of them that still have to play each other. Eventually, somebody has to lose, and Daniels is hoping that will knock them out of the playoff picture.

Eastside’s matchup with Belleview will take place Friday at Belleview High School at 7:30 pm.