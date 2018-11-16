We have a big week in college football with a few top-25 matchups.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse, Iowa State vs Texas and UCF vs Cincinnati headline week 12 in college football.

College Gameday makes it’s way to Orlando to cover the undefeated UCF Knights as they look to remain unbeaten.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse

This matchup will be a battle of top-15 teams. Syracuse comes in ranked at No. 12 while Notre Dame is ranked at No. 3. Notre Dame needs a win to keep college football playoff hopes alive, and they come in well prepared.

Notre Dame averages 34.5 points per game and only allowing 18.7 points per game all season. The test for them will be to stop a hot Syracuse offense averaging 44.4 points per game. Syracuse’s defense will have to step up to slow down the Notre Dame offense and get pressure on their quarterback.

Kickoff will be at 2:30 pm on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Iowa State vs Texas

The battle of the Big 12. Both teams come into this game looking to stay alive in the Big 12 championship race. The Texas Longhorns come in rank 15, while the Iowa State Cyclones come in ranked 16.

Both teams are 5-2 in the conference and come in with pretty similar stats. Iowa state has an average point differential of plus 6.4 and Texas’ average point differential is 5.7. The Cyclones will be without their starting running back for the first half due to suspension so it will be interesting to see if they can get off to an early start. Texas has won two straight over Iowa State and the Cyclones will look to change that this week.

Kickoff will be at 8:00pm on Saturday in Austin.

UCF vs Cincinnati

College Gameday finally comes to Orlando. Heading into Saturday this is a highly anticipated matchup and could have some playoff implications.

UCF will look to continue on a 22 game win streak. Cincy comes in with a 9-1 record, currently on a 3 game win streak. Even with the American Athletic Conference championship game in two weeks it appears this division game has just as much hype.

Both teams have high powered offenses with UCF averaging 44.2 points per game while Cincy is averaging 35, so we can be in for a high scoring game. UCF is led by Heisman hopeful McKenzie Milton who enters the game with 2,309 passing yards. All eyes will be on him to see how he handles a stout Cincy defense who is just giving up 14.9 points per game.

Kickoff will be at 8:00pm on Saturday in Orlando.