Santa Fe Baseball Defeats TCC 3-2

The Santa Fe Saints kept their win streak and perfect home record alive as they defeated the Tallahassee Community College Eagle’s 3-2 Monday night. Parker Biederer, Jonathon Logsdon, and Isaiah Perry all scored a run for the Saints.

This is the second time the Saints have defeated the Eagles this season, as they move up to 8-1 for the season.

Early Start

The Saints got off to an early start in the first inning as #8 Garrett Mathes hit a double, moving #1 Parker Biederer to third base. The sacrifice fly by #22 Donovan Benoit allowed Biederer to score, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

At the bottom of the third inning, #3 Jonathan Logsdon was able to score from third base after a missed catch from the pitcher to the catcher, making the Saints go up 2-0.

Nearly perfect

Up until the eighth inning, the Saints had thrown 23 consecutive scoreless innings including their two previous games played on Saturday.

#25 Michael Paul threw the first five scoreless innings of this game in just his second career start.

“Our pitchers have been throwing really well,” said head coach Johnny Wiggs.

The Saints were nearly able to throw a perfect shutout until the top of the eighth inning. The Eagles #8 Tyler Lala got a hit with the bases fully loaded. She got two players to score to tie the game.

Closeout

Furthermore, after giving up 2 runs, the Saints were able to close out the game in the homestretch. In the eighth inning after a flyball to the right field, #30 Isaiah Perry, the fastest runner on the Saints scored and gave the Saints a 3-2 lead.

Pitcher Jarrod Cande was then able to complete a scoreless ninth inning to seal the win.

” My message to the team is to have a sense of urgency earlier in the game. My guys got really excited there at the bottom of the eighth when they tied it up. I want them to be excited innings one through nine,” said Wiggs.

The Saints will look to get their 9th victory of the season against Hillsborough Community College on Wednesday.