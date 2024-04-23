UF Baseball Hosts Stetson Hatters Today

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators are looking for some redemption against the Stetson Hatters this evening at Condron Family Ballpark.

The Hatters upset the Gators 7-4 in the first game of the home-and-home baseball series Feb. 27 in DeLand.

Florida hopes to keep the momentum going against Stetson at home, where it has won six consecutive games in the series. The Gators (20-19, 8-10 SEC) are 84-36 all-time vs. the Hatters (26-14, 12-6 ASUN), including 48-11 at home. Coach Kevin O’Sullivan is 10-2 against the Hatters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will cover the game.

Season Struggles

It’s the first season the Gators have fallen out of the top-25 rankings since 2019. Florida is on pace for its worst season since 2013 when it finished 29-30 and went 14-16 in SEC play.

Last Time Out

The Gators are coming off a series loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt. They were able to avoid a sweep by winning Saturday, 6-2. This was the third SEC series loss in a row for the Gators.

One bright spot at Vandy was Jac Caglianone making history Friday when he hit a home run in his NCAA-record-tying ninth consecutive game. The streak was halted Saturday. Caglianone is on an 18-game hitting streak.

The Hatters are coming off a series win over North Alabama.

Tonight

The Gators will start left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher (2-2, 6.75 ERA). Fisher had been the Friday night starter until a few weeks ago. This will be Fisher’s first mid-week start of the season.

The Hatters will go with right-hander Danny Garcia (0-1, 13.50). Stetson is slashing .252/.397/.449 and producing 39 homers and holding a 4.75 ERA backed by 326 strikeouts over 339 innings.

Offensive Comeback

The Gators have come from behind in all eight of their SEC wins. They have three walk-off wins. Florida has rediscovered its offensive power over the last six games, slashing .300/.391/.557 and scoring 44 runs on 61 hits. The Gators have totaled 41 runs on 55 hits in their last 44 innings dating back to the seventh inning of Game 2 against South Carolina on April 13.