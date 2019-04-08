Home / College Football / Mullen Previews Orange and Blue Spring Game
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen rushes his team off the field in the 2nd half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Florida defeated Florida State 41-14. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mullen Previews Orange and Blue Spring Game

Victoria Rossman April 8, 2019 College Football, Gators Football 122 Views

Gator football returns to the Swamp this Saturday for the 2019 Orange and Blue spring game. Head coach Dan Mullen shared what he expects out of this weekend from both his team and Florida fans.

Campus Atmosphere

The spring game weekend tends to be full of Gator sport festivities each year. This year, in addition to Gator Football, there will be four other sports in action:

  • Gator Baseball vs. South Carolina
  • Gator Lacrosse vs. East Carolina
  • Gator Women’s Tennis vs. South Carolina
  • Gator Men’s Tennis vs. South Carolina

Mullen spoke of the spring weekend as more of a campus event that features football, saying:

“There’s a lot of things going on around campus and other activities,” Mullen said. “It’s kind of a festival weekend on campus and the game is part of the festivities, more than there’s festivities that surround the game.”

Game Expectations

As far as the format of the game, it will be a 2-hour scrimmage. Mullen said he is looking forward to the teaching moments that will stem from it and looks to wrap up spring on a good note.

Pressure of Playing in the Swamp

For new recruits and young players, Saturday’s spring game will be the first time they will take the field in front of the home crowd. Mullen said he hopes the crowd creates an exciting environment, as the loudness and energy can often put pressure on his players, meaning they will need to be able to adjust to live-action play.

“Now in the spring game, I’m a young player,” Mullen said. “I get to go in the stadium and there’s a lot of people watching. That can change the psyche of an 18 or 19-year-old kid.”

Game Time

Saturday’s game is set for 1 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be streamed on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

