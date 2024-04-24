PFF’s Max Chadwick Talks College Football, NFL draft

Share Facebook

College Football analyst for Pro Football Focus Max Chadwick joined Steve Russell on SportsScene on Tuesday to talk college football in advance of Thursday’s NFL draft.

2️⃣ MORE DAYS! Are you ready? 👀 📺: 2024 #NFLDraft – Starts Thursday 8pm ET on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC

📱: Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CBchF6c1T1 — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2024

NIL in College

The world of name, image and likeness continues to ramp up.

The state of Virginia passed a law this week permitting schools to pay student-athletes without punishment from the NCAA.

Because of the advancements in NIL, many wonder if athletes will be treated as employees of the university.

Rule Changes

With NIL and the addition of new rules, college football is beginning to look more like the NFL.

Two major college football rules changes approved for 2024 season: https://t.co/xz4o67dDhf pic.twitter.com/GmJIIfMcjv — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 23, 2024

The two-minute warning will soon be implemented in college football. This will add more commercials to the broadcast, something Chadwick is not a fan of.

In addition, college quarterbacks will now have communication devices with their coaches to make play calls easier. The use of these devices will prevent the sign-stealing scandal that Michigan contributed to last season.

Draft Prospects

Through PFF’s grade system, Chadwick made predictions going into the NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears will have the first pick of this year’s draft. Chicago traded starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Steelers during the offseason to gain a sixth-round pick in 2025.

Chadwick believest Caleb Williams, USC’s quarterback, will be the best option for the Bears, because he is a creative and competitive prospect.

Chadwick credits Marvin Harrison Jr as possibly the best wide receiver to come out of college in the last 15 years. The Ohio State receiver had 14 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, averaging 18.4 yards per reception in 2023.

The FINAL NFL Draft WR rankings 👀 Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/KBBfmQnGCB — PFF (@PFF) April 23, 2024

Brock Bowers of Georgia finished the NFL Combine ranked first among tight ends. The junior made 56 receptions for a total of 714 yards in the 2023 season.

Joe Alt, a left tackle out of Notre Dame, is predicted to be a top-10 pick by Chadwick. Alt finished his junior season with several All-American honors.

The draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.