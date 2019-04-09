UCLA Signee Reflects on His Time with Buchholz

With his senior year quickly coming to a close, Buchholz High School’s Noah Keeter took time to reflect on what it’s meant to be a part of the Bobcats football program.

Born and raised in Gainesville, FL, Keeter’s played sports since he was a toddler. He played basketball until his freshman year of high school and baseball until his senior year. However, there was something special about the game of football that stuck with him. He’s been playing for the past eight years.

In a recent interview, Keeter voiced his gratitude towards Buchholz’s football program.

He stated, “Buchholz football has made me the person I am today”.

Not only has being a member of this team allowed Keeter to develop as a player, but it has also provided him the opportunity to grow as a person.

Head Coach Mark Whittemore has always emphasized the importance of hard work and creating a brotherhood, according to Keeter.

While playing for Buchholz Keeter has made some of his best friends, people he’ll be able to count on long after his high school days. One of which is quarterback Camden Orth. Keeter described Orth as his best friend since day one.

Keeter also mentions his best friend as a leader who is always there to support his teammates. Following the 2018 season, Orth committed to LIU Post Football.

A Life Changing Opportunity

Keeter wasn’t sure exactly what his options would be for furthering his football career. He knew it was his goal to play at the next level. The recruiting process was slow. He had some interests and offers, but it wasn’t until January when things started to fall into place.

UCLA paid Keeter a visit and then brought him out to Los Angeles shortly after. On Keeter’s official visit, Chip Kelly presented him with an offer and Keeter didn’t think twice.

“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. Playing for a power five program in a big city is something I’ve always dreamed of”, stated Keeter.

He committed on the spot.

Although Keeter will soon be over 2,000 miles away from home, he says his mom will forever be his biggest motivator.

“She’s taught me that hard work always prevails. Talent means nothing unless you put forth the effort. She has done so much for me and it just makes me want to work even harder for her”, said Keeter.

At UCLA, Keeter’s goal is to get better each and every day. He hopes to work his way into a starting position and contribute to the team as soon as possible. As with all things in life, Keeter knows it’s going to take hard work.

When asked what he’ll miss the most about the past four years Keeter said his senior season, strapping up and putting on that Bobcats uniform.