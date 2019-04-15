Florida basketball lands transfer Anthony Duruji

Mike White has added another piece to his basketball program after landing transfer Anthony Duruji from Louisiana Tech.

Who is Duruji?

Duruji is a high-flying 6-foot-7 forward. The 215-pound sophomore will have to sit out the 2019-2020 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gators.

Duruji is from Maryland and averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his second season with Louisiana Tech. He will look to use his year off and develop into a better player before returning to action.

What he brings to the court

The Gators have lacked size in recent years, often getting out-rebounded by the bigger teams which have cost them games. Duruji is an athletic freak who can score from almost anywhere inside the three-point line. He will look to develop his shot more when he makes it to Gainesville.

He was the second leading scorer on his team recording 20 double-digit scoring games this season. In fact, Duruji dropped 22 points in a loss to LSU earlier in the season for the Bulldogs.

Considered one of the better players in the transfer portal, Duriji brings bounce that we haven’t seen. He has a chance to seriously elevate the play of Florida, and I literally mean elevate.

https://twitter.com/Anthony_Duruji/status/1027606979601162247

Outlook for Gator Basketball

As Florida sits second in the SEC and sixth in the country for 2019 recruiting rankings, the Gators get an early start for the season after. With All-American’s Scottie Lewis and Tre Mann along with four-star Omar Payne and three-star Jason Jitoboh, Florida has a chance to make a lot of noise next season.

After reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Gators had to feel good about their season after a shaky end to their regular season. With all this talent coming to Gainesville, Mike White and the Florida Gators might be ready to take off for years to come.