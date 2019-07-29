Several Gator Track Stars Qualify for World Championship

During their times at the University of Florida, Grant Holloway and Will Claye showed the country how talented they are. Now, they are about to show the world. At the USA Championships, Holloway and Claye were just two of the 10 former Gator track and field stars who qualified for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Holloway Sneaks to Worlds

Grant Holloway has dominated opponents in college. After qualifying over the weekend, he will be on the same track as the top athletes in the world. Holloway qualified for the World Championships with a second place finish in the 110-meter hurdle with 13.36 seconds. The difference between second and fourth place for Holloway was razor thin. He beat Devon Allen by two hundredths of a second. Holloway’s time beat the fourth place finisher, Freddie Crittenden, by three hundredths of a second. No matter how Holloway did it, he is still on his way to the World Championships. His placement on Team USA adds to the already staggering resume of this elite athlete.

Claye Conquers

Claye is returning to the World Championships for the second time in his career. He finished second in both the long jump and the triple jump. Claye was close to capturing a first for him. He was six centimeters short of claiming the US title in the long jump.

Global Gators

Holloway and Claye aren’t the only Gators heading to the World Championships. Eight other former Gators booked their ticket to Qatar. Two other Gators will join Holloway and Claye on Team USA after strong finishes at the USA Championships. T.J. Holmes won the silver medal in the 400-meter hurdle with a time of 48.58. Omar Craddock will represent the United States after his bronze medal finish in the triple jump.

Other Gators will join them in Qatar. Christian Taylor will join Holloway and Claye on Team USA. He automatically qualified for the World Championships thanks to being the reigning global champion in the triple jump. Hakim Sani Brown won Japanese titles in the 100 meter and 200 meter.

Raymond Ekevwo, who’s from Nigeria, holds an entry standard in the 100 meter. Yanis David (France) holds an entry standard in the long jump and triple jump. Kemal Bosnic (Bosnia) holds the entry standard in the shot put. Andres Arroyo from Puerto Rico holds an entry standard in the 800 meter. Each athlete who holds an entry standard needs to select which country they will represent.

Save the Date

These 10 Gators will showcase their skills in the World Championships from Sept. 28-Oct. 6.