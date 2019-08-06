Consistency, Leaders and CJ McWilliams: Key Points From Mullen’s Press Conference

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen spoke on Tuesday about the team and its performance during the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp. He also gave an update on defensive back CJ McWilliams, who is out for the year.

Player’s Consistency

Mullen has his mind fixated on his team’s ability to be consistent in the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He’s seen plenty of great plays, but he’s also spotted instances of inconsistency throughout the pre-season practices and scrimmage.

During the presser, Mullen used wide receiver Josh Hammond’s performance during the scrimmage as an example of two-play inconsistencies. In the first play, Hammond beat his mark, found space and then dropped the ball. But in the second play, Hammond leaped over two guys and made a spectacular touchdown. He wants his players to make the catch or tackle their man in the first and second play.

Searching for a Leader

Mullen is satisfied with the players’ effort and hard work, as well as the performances they have been displaying despite not mentioning names. But he made it clear that the team is lacking leadership.

Mullen is in search of an “alpha dog” who will inspire the team and lead by example.

Mullen has seen freshmen grow faster than other players over the years. He has no doubt that his freshmen will make the best out of opportunities, especially at the corner position. His rationale is that if a freshman will perform better with the first team rather than practicing with third-string players.

Mullen: CJ McWilliams out for the year with torn achilles. non contact. Second DB to go down with that injury this summer. — Pat Dooley (@pat_dooley) August 6, 2019

CJ McWilliams Out for the Season

Mullen revealed that veteran defensive back CJ McWilliams will be out for the season. The redshirt junior ruptured his Achilles. McWilliams was featured in nine games last season and had 16 tackles and four pass breakups.

Mullen explained how the injury happened.

The staff have not moved any player from offense to defense for the depth reason, said Mullen.