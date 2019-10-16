Pitts Becoming the Gators’ X-Factor

It seems like it is a good year to be named “Kyle” if you play for the Florida Gators. This time around the talk is not about Trask. It’s all Pitts.

Gators tight end Kyle Pitts has spent his sophomore season establishing himself as one of the most reliable receivers for the Gators. After a slow first two games, Pitts’ production has taken off and ignited the Gators offense.

Pitts leads the Gators in receiving yards with 362–326 of those yards are from the Kentucky game onward. He is also one of three receivers with 3 TD receptions this season.

Beyond the Call of Duty

Pitts has seen success beyond the tight end position as well. When playing in his high school state championship, he had a receiving touchdown at his usual position. On top of that, he had four tackles and two interceptions playing defensive end. Pitts helped the Archbishop Wood Vikings win a state championship on both sides of the ball.

With that kind of success, it a wonder why he is not seen on the Gators defense. Pitts said its because he likes playing on offense more:

With the way Pitts has performed this season, the are likely contempt with his decision to stay on offense.

Kyle-to-Kyle Style of Play

Call it the Kyle effect. Since Kyle Trask took over the starting QB position, Pitts has become the go-to man downfield. From the Kentucky game onward, Pitts has had four reception or more. He had five total in the two games quarterback Felipe Franks played the whole game. The more looks have paid dividends as the tight end has reached game highs in receiving yards in his last two games (65 yards and 108 yards).

Pitts has had all of his touchdown receptions this season since his began matching up with Trask.

Again, in 2019, it’s a good time to be named Kyle.