P.K. Yonge Football Ruins Williston’s Homecoming with a 43-16 Victory Over the Red Devils

Back to back, the Blue Wave busted out of the gates. P.K. Yonge forced and recovered a fumble during the first Williston possession. They immediately followed the recovery with a touchdown pass from Aaron Small to Jorgen Salazar. All in 22 seconds.

Following a fumble on the first play of the game, PK Yonge scores on its first offensive play. Jorgen Salazar hauls in the Aaron Small touchdown pass and the Blue Wave lead Williston 7-0 with 11:38 left in the first quarter. @ESPNGainesville @FlaHSFootball @ThePrepZone @SunPreps pic.twitter.com/63cCWRKIdL — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) October 25, 2019

Salazar Sails

Senior wide receiver, Jorgen Salazar led the Blue Wave offense with two touchdowns alone. The back to back scores took place both within the first three minutes of the game. P.K. Yonge went into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead. “Me and AJ have had a connection going these past few weeks,” Salazar said. “We finally got to put it in the game. We were running good and that really opened up the passing game.”

The Running Game

The Red Devils’ running game was the primary weakness in the Blue Wave defense. Both touchdowns scored by Williston were the result of run plays followed by running two-point-conversions. The home team put up 16 points this way but was unable to close the gap.

This, however, does not take away from the work put in on defense. P.K. Yonge broke up most of Williston’s passes which forced the home team to run more. Cornerback for P.K. Yonge, Yarnell McCray also had a pick-six that put the Blue Wave up 36-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Jacurtis Pitts gets the Red Devils on the board. He also scores on the two point conversion, and the Blue Wave lead is now 14-8 with 9:40 left in the first half. @ESPNGainesville @FlaHSFootball @SunPreps @ThePrepZone pic.twitter.com/YVIMwV3P35 — Chase Anschultz (@ChaseAnschultz) October 26, 2019

Spreading the Love

While P.K. Yonge capitalized on offense, they varied heavily in play calling. “For us to run the ball and pass it, we were able to keep the defense honest; they don’t know what we’re going to do and come out with,” Small said.

The Blue wave spread touchdown glory between Salazar, Isaiah Wilcox, Cameron Pedro, and quarterback, Aaron Small himself. “My linemen were blocking pretty good,” said Wilcox. “So they gave me time to find a hole and I just hit it.”

Full Circle

P.K. Yonge ended the way they started, punching in a final touchdown in the last ten minutes of the game. Small found Cameron Pedro in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

A 43-16 P.K. Yonge victory as they head into their Homecoming and Senior Night game on November 1.

“The kids wanted it tonight,” Head Coach Marcus McDonald. “They played with a lot of heart and it showed.”

Written By: Rylee McIver

Interviews By: Chase Anschultz and Rylee McIver

Photos and Video By: Rylee McIver