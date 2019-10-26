Home / Football / P.K. Yonge Football Ruins Williston’s Homecoming with a 43-16 Victory Over the Red Devils
Isaiah Wilcox pushes up the sideline for a P.K. Yonge first down.

Back to back, the Blue Wave busted out of the gates. P.K. Yonge forced and recovered a fumble during the first Williston possession. They immediately followed the recovery with a touchdown pass from Aaron Small to Jorgen Salazar. All in 22 seconds.

Salazar Sails

Senior wide receiver, Jorgen Salazar led the Blue Wave offense with two touchdowns alone. The back to back scores took place both within the first three minutes of the game. P.K. Yonge went into the second quarter with a 14-0 lead. “Me and AJ have had a connection going these past few weeks,” Salazar said. “We finally got to put it in the game. We were running good and that really opened up the passing game.”

Salazar catches a deep pass from Small to put P.K. Yonge on the 25-yard line.

The Running Game

The Red Devils’ running game was the primary weakness in the Blue Wave defense. Both touchdowns scored by Williston were the result of run plays followed by running two-point-conversions. The home team put up 16 points this way but was unable to close the gap.

This, however, does not take away from the work put in on defense. P.K. Yonge broke up most of Williston’s passes which forced the home team to run more. Cornerback for P.K. Yonge, Yarnell McCray also had a pick-six that put the Blue Wave up 36-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Spreading the Love

While P.K. Yonge capitalized on offense, they varied heavily in play calling. “For us to run the ball and pass it, we were able to keep the defense honest; they don’t know what we’re going to do and come out with,” Small said.

The Blue wave spread touchdown glory between Salazar, Isaiah Wilcox, Cameron Pedro, and quarterback, Aaron Small himself. “My linemen were blocking pretty good,” said Wilcox. “So they gave me time to find a hole and I just hit it.”

Isaiah Wilcox runs in P.K.’s fourth touchdown of the night.

Full Circle

P.K. Yonge ended the way they started, punching in a final touchdown in the last ten minutes of the game. Small found Cameron Pedro in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

A 43-16 P.K. Yonge victory as they head into their Homecoming and Senior Night game on November 1.

“The kids wanted it tonight,” Head Coach Marcus McDonald. “They played with a lot of heart and it showed.”

Written By: Rylee McIver

Interviews By: Chase Anschultz and Rylee McIver

Photos and Video By: Rylee McIver

