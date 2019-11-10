Florida Volleyball Continues SEC Road Play Against Mississippi State

After taking a five-set comeback victory over Ole Miss on Friday, the number 12 Florida volleyball team continues SEC road play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday.

Mississippi State will look for their first win over Florida, as the Gators lead the series 51-0. Florida currently sits atop the SEC standings with a conference record of 10-1.

That’s how Gators COMEBACK! 👏 Florida gets the 3-2 win on the road to remain atop the SEC! Highlights ⬇️#GoGators pic.twitter.com/07ZtliRpLU — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 9, 2019

Florida Leading the SEC

The Florida defense has been a top strength for the Gators this season. Florida leads the SEC in total blocks, 102.0 on the season.

Florida middle blockers Lauren Dooley and Rachel Kramer lead the Gator defense; Dooley leads the Gators with a total 82.0 blocks on the season.

The Florida offense sits in the top three in the SEC for hitting percentage and opponent hitting percentage. Florida ranks third in both categories with a team hitting percentage of .266 and an opponent hitting percentage of .197.

Outside hitter Thayer Hall and right side hitter Holly Carlton lead the Gator offense. Hall leads the Gators 313 kills on the season while recording a hitting percentage of .253. Carlton records 190 kills on the season in addition to 74 digs and 57 blocks. Libero Marlie Monserez records 819 assists, averaging 10.11 assists per set.

A Look at Mississippi State

Mississippi State looks to bounce back from a three-set loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Mississippi State offense is led by setter Alleah Stamatis. The senior leads the team in assists, 864, and service aces, 24.

In addition, Stamatis records 263 digs on the season.

Stamatis ties career-high for double-doubles in a single season, but Bulldogs fall to South Carolina.#HailState🐶 https://t.co/JSgtWcUmhI — Mississippi State Volleyball (@HailStateVB) November 9, 2019

Middle blocker Gabby Wadden and outside hitter Callie Minshew lead the attack for Mississippi State; Wadden leads the Bulldogs with a total 301 kills on the season. Minshew adds another 217 kills on the season and records 225 digs and 23 service aces.

Match time in Starkville is 2 pm.