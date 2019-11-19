Bucs, Winston Holding on a By a Thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been hot this season, and Bucs fans are left wondering if quarterback Jameis Winston has a future with the franchise.

What to do with Winston?

Jameis Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but his career hasn’t gone as planned. This season, Winston leads the NFL in turnovers and has tied his career-high for interceptions in a season with 18. He also has thrown four pick-sixes this season alone. Winston sprained his ankle this past Sunday against the New Orleans Saints but is looking to be on the field for their upcoming game against the Falcons. The Falcons have won their last two games, putting them at 3-7 just like the Bucs. It’s a battle for who is now going to be last in the NFC South this season.

Jameis Winston has 18 interceptions in his first 10 games this season, tying his career high for a single season. Winston's 18 INT are the most by a player through their team's first 10 games since Jay Cutler in 2009 (18).#NOvsTB | #Buccaneers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 17, 2019

Battle for the Worst

Tampa Bay has dropped five of their last six games. They will more than likely miss the playoffs for the 12th season in a row. If the Bucs were to somehow win their next six games in a row, their chances of making the playoffs would still be slim. The Bucs have finished last in the NFC South eight of the past 10 seasons.

Do you believe in Sports Psychology?

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, “It’s frustrating as a coach because I see us practicing and preparing extremely hard. Guys are staying extra hours to prepare, but then it’s not showing up on Sundays. For me as a coach, it’s my job to figure out why. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.” He is trying to understand why all the talent he keeps seeing on his roster is not getting the job done at the games. “I never believed in sports psychology but I am starting to.”

This season seems like a dead-end for Tampa Bay.