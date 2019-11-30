The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins Set to Face Off Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins will face each other on Sunday and neither team has been exactly hot lately. After a bye week, Philly lost 17-10 to New England and 17-9 a week later against Seattle. The Dolphins meanwhile are only 2-9 on the season, and they come off losing to Cleveland 41-21 and to Buffalo 37-20 the week before. They are set to take the field this Sunday for their 15th meet up in franchise history.

Eagles vs Dolphins have met each other 14 times with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 6 games

and the Miami Dolphins winning 8 games. Miami Dolphins lead series 8-6-0#FlyEaglesFly — Ryan Cassidy (@PhillyAMEagles) November 25, 2019

The Philadelphia Eagles

The team has endured many injuries so far this season. Following the Seahawks game, quarterback Carson Wentz suffered bruising to his throwing hand. Coach Doug Pederson says though he should be good to go against the Dolphins.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has a little bruise on his hand, near the middle finger. Should be fine to play this week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2019

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed the Seahawks game after a concussion he received during the Patriots match up. He told reporters that he would be cleared from the NFL concussion protocol by Tuesday. Pederson said he hopes to have him back for the game. The Eagles have also been missed running back Jordan Howard to a shoulder injury.

Doug Pederson: Jordan Howard hasn’t regained strength in his shoulder. Will do individual drills this week and see where he is at the end of the week. #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 25, 2019

Two top receivers also missed the Sunday game against the Seahawks. Nelson Agholor has suffered from an ankle injury, while Alshon Jeffery is suffering from a knee injury.

“They’re still trending in the right direction. They just weren’t ready to go.”- Pederson

The Miami Dolphins

The offense has been struggling so far this season, with the worst number of rushing yards currently in the NFL. Running back Kalen Ballage has stepped in as lead back for the Browns, Bills, and Colts games. In the 2019 season so far, he is averaging 1.9 yards a carry on 71 rushes. Two running backs, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin, stood out in the team’s latest game against the Browns. In Cleveland, Ballage played 38 percent of the snaps, while Laird had 37 percent of the offensive snaps and Gaskin at 25 percent.

Both teams are meeting up at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm.