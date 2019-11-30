Home / Football / The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins Set to Face Off Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins will face each other on Sunday and neither team has been exactly hot lately.   After a bye week, Philly lost 17-10 to New England and 17-9 a week later against Seattle.  The Dolphins meanwhile are only 2-9 on the season, and they come off losing to Cleveland 41-21 and to Buffalo 37-20 the week before. They are set to take the field this Sunday for their 15th meet up in franchise history.

The Philadelphia Eagles

The team has endured many injuries so far this season. Following the Seahawks game, quarterback Carson Wentz suffered bruising to his throwing hand. Coach Doug Pederson says though he should be good to go against the Dolphins.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed the Seahawks game after a concussion he received during the Patriots match up. He told reporters that he would be cleared from the NFL concussion protocol by Tuesday. Pederson said he hopes to have him back for the game.  The Eagles have also been missed running back Jordan Howard to a shoulder injury.

Two top receivers also missed the Sunday game against the Seahawks. Nelson Agholor has suffered from an ankle injury, while Alshon Jeffery is suffering from a knee injury.

“They’re still trending in the right direction. They just weren’t ready to go.”- Pederson

The Miami Dolphins

The offense has been struggling so far this season, with the worst number of rushing yards currently in the NFL. Running back Kalen Ballage has stepped in as lead back for the Browns, Bills, and Colts games. In the 2019 season so far, he is averaging 1.9 yards a carry on 71 rushes. Two running backs, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin, stood out in the team’s latest game against the Browns. In Cleveland, Ballage played 38 percent of the snaps, while Laird had 37 percent of the offensive snaps and Gaskin at 25 percent.

Both teams are meeting up at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm.

