Dolphins Turn Season Around

The Miami Dolphins have, somehow, slightly turned their season around. Well, sort of. Being 3-9 isn’t exactly the best season, but for a team that was speculated to possibly go 0-16, it’s not too bad.

The Dolphins beat the Philadelphia Eagles 37-31 on Sunday for their third win in five games. Despite it being a one-score game, Miami won handily. The Fins were up by two scores in the fourth quarter and shredded the Eagles defense with 409 yards of total offense.

We look back at our big plays from yesterday, including the viral "Mountaineer Shot." This is your #DolphinsDaily. pic.twitter.com/K71RlGzSfs — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2019

The recent success they’ve experienced is a stark contrast to how the season began. Miami was expected to tank this season and play for the top draft pick. After an 0-7 start, that seemed likely. However, Miami bested the New York Jets in their eighth game of the season and broke their winless streak.

Momentum didn’t stop there as the Dolphins then went into Indianapolis and bested the Colts 16-12.

Quarterback Play

The recent surge has been in part by implementing Ryan Fitzpatrick back as the starting quarterback. He’s sparked the offense after being benched in week three and four. Fitzpatrick has played great in their three wins, throwing eight touchdowns and only two picks. He’s thrown for over 250 yards four times as well since being reinserted as the starter.

Fitz's 365 passing yards yesterday were the 10th most in his 152 game career 👀#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/umztwhgGR6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 2, 2019

Fitzpatrick has been able to find reliable targets in long-time receiver DeVante Parker and rookie tight end Mike Gesicki. Parker is averaging over 16 yards a catch and had his best game of the season against the Eagles. In the win, Parker reeled in 10 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Along with Parker, Gesicki had a breakout game as well. The rookie out of Penn State had five grabs for 79 yards and a crucial late third-quarter touchdown.

Draft Standing

Winning, oddly enough, wasn’t the plan it seemed like for Miami for a while. The Dolphins no longer have a top-three pick in the upcoming draft. The Fins trail the Bengals, Giants and Redskins in the draft order. The Dolphins still have the fourth overall pick though, and the 2020 draft class is deep.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, in his first season, is going to need time to build the team. However, he’s been able to keep some hope alive for the Dolphins’ future by winning a few games.

The rest of Miami’s schedule is favorable. Aside from their final game in New England, Miami plays the Jets, Giants and Bengals. A 6-10 season is very possible for Miami, given that those three teams have a combined six wins. But if Miami wants one of the top talents in the 2020 class, like Chase Young or Joe Burrow, winning may be the worst thing for them.